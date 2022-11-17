Dr. Vincenzo Galati, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincenzo Galati, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vincenzo Galati, DO is an Urology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Cape Girardeau Urology Assocs3 DOCTORS PARK, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 334-7748
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had to be seen due to Elevated PSA. Dr. Galati, did a extensive evaluation recommended a 4K blood work up. This led to an 3T MRI.
About Dr. Vincenzo Galati, DO
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Galati has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
