Overview of Dr. Vincenzo Galati, DO

Dr. Vincenzo Galati, DO is an Urology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Galati works at Urology Associates, Inc. in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

