Dr. Vineel Sompalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vineel Sompalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Orlando Heart & Vascular Center1780 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 482-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love this doctor. Excellent human being. I would recomend family an friends. I love carlos santana too Doctor :-)
About Dr. Vineel Sompalli, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sompalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sompalli has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sompalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sompalli speaks Telugu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sompalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sompalli.
