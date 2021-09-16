Overview of Dr. Vineesha Arelli, MD

Dr. Vineesha Arelli, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Arelli works at Smyrna Pulmonary and Sleep Associates in Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.