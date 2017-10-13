Dr. Vineet Mehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vineet Mehan, MD
Overview of Dr. Vineet Mehan, MD
Dr. Vineet Mehan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Mehan works at
Dr. Mehan's Office Locations
Greater Washington Plastic Surgery Associates, LLC2826 Old Lee Hwy Ste 330, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 544-8971
Dominion Plastic Surgery2755 Hartland Rd Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22043 Directions (703) 544-8971
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had cosmetic surgery with Dr. Mehan. He answered all my questions leading up to procedure and was always available for post-op questions. Results were exactly as he explained.
About Dr. Vineet Mehan, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194943555
Education & Certifications
- Brown University-RIH
- Albert Einstein Med Center Jefferson Med Systems
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehan.
