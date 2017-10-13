Overview of Dr. Vineet Mehan, MD

Dr. Vineet Mehan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Mehan works at Greater Washington Plastic Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

