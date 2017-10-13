See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Vineet Mehan, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (42)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vineet Mehan, MD

Dr. Vineet Mehan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Mehan works at Greater Washington Plastic Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Washington Plastic Surgery Associates, LLC
    2826 Old Lee Hwy Ste 330, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 544-8971
  2. 2
    Dominion Plastic Surgery
    2755 Hartland Rd Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 544-8971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(12)
Oct 13, 2017
Had cosmetic surgery with Dr. Mehan. He answered all my questions leading up to procedure and was always available for post-op questions. Results were exactly as he explained.
Oct 13, 2017
About Dr. Vineet Mehan, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • 1194943555
Education & Certifications

  • Brown University-RIH
  • Albert Einstein Med Center Jefferson Med Systems
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vineet Mehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

