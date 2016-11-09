Dr. Vineet Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vineet Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vineet Mehta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robyn Tapley Psyd PA6767 N Wickham Rd Ste 306, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 751-1925
- 2 345 6th Ave, Indialantic, FL 32903 Directions (407) 275-2203
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
I have seen Dr. Mehta for a long time. He is very good at listening and making sure that you see things logically when your mind might not be intrepreting things correctly. He knows his medicine and works with you to find out what best suits you. I have suffered with anxiety and panic attacks for over 20 years. Under his supervision with meds I hardly ever have an anxious thought and I cant remember the last time I had a panic attack.
About Dr. Vineet Mehta, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1508065921
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Marijuana Addiction and Alcohol Withdrawal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.