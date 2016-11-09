Overview

Dr. Vineet Mehta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Psychology Assoc Of Brevard in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Indialantic, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Marijuana Addiction and Alcohol Withdrawal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.