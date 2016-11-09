See All Psychiatrists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Vineet Mehta, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vineet Mehta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at Psychology Assoc Of Brevard in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Indialantic, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Marijuana Addiction and Alcohol Withdrawal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robyn Tapley Psyd PA
    6767 N Wickham Rd Ste 306, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 751-1925
  2. 2
    345 6th Ave, Indialantic, FL 32903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 275-2203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 09, 2016
    I have seen Dr. Mehta for a long time. He is very good at listening and making sure that you see things logically when your mind might not be intrepreting things correctly. He knows his medicine and works with you to find out what best suits you. I have suffered with anxiety and panic attacks for over 20 years. Under his supervision with meds I hardly ever have an anxious thought and I cant remember the last time I had a panic attack.
    Rachel in Melbourne, FL — Nov 09, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Vineet Mehta, MD
    About Dr. Vineet Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508065921
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vineet Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Marijuana Addiction and Alcohol Withdrawal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

