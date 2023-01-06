Dr. Viney Saini, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viney Saini, DDS
Overview
Dr. Viney Saini, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Clarksburg, MD. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Saini works at
Locations
-
1
Clarksburg Office23220 Brewers Tavern Way, Clarksburg, MD 20871 Directions (240) 673-9770
-
2
Frederick Office75 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste N, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 673-9764
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- One Net
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saini?
I had braces as an adult with Dr. Saini and was very pleased with the results. Two of my children also had braces with Dr. Saini and we could not be happier with the whole process. Dr. Saini and his amazing staff truly care about their patients.
About Dr. Viney Saini, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1407917198
Education & Certifications
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saini using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saini works at
Dr. Saini speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
467 patients have reviewed Dr. Saini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.