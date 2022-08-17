See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Viney Soni, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Viney Soni, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.

Dr. Soni works at Russell Rapoza, MD FACOG in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Certified Health Coach Coast Pulmonary and Internal Associates
    9940 Talbert Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 545-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothill Regional Medical Center
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • South Coast Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Allergic Asthma
Wheezing
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Allergic Asthma

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Viney Soni, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Hindi, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1447341409
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Hosps|Ucimc
    Residency
    • Bronx Va Hosp|Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Bergen Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viney Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soni works at Russell Rapoza, MD FACOG in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soni’s profile.

    Dr. Soni speaks Armenian, Hindi, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and Urdu.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

