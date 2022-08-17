Dr. Viney Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viney Soni, MD
Dr. Viney Soni, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.
Coast Pulmonary and Internal Associates, 9940 Talbert Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothill Regional Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- South Coast Global Medical Center
I have been a patient of Dr Soni since 198, he is by far the best Dr I have. he always has a very professional and caring staff
- Pulmonary Disease
- 55 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Hindi, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and Urdu
- NYU Hosps|Ucimc
- Bronx Va Hosp|Mount Sinai Hospital
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soni speaks Armenian, Hindi, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and Urdu.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.