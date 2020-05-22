Overview of Dr. Vinh Cam, MD

Dr. Vinh Cam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Cam works at Internal Medicine and Nephrology Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.