Dr. Vinh Chau, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vinh Chau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Chau works at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical University of South Carolina
    169 Ashley Ave Rm 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 876-1344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Abdominal Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Vinh Chau, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134567134
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vinh Chau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chau works at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Chau’s profile.

Dr. Chau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chau.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

