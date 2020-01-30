Dr. Vinh Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinh Chung, MD is a Dermatologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Vanguard skin specialists9348 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 160, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Directions (719) 355-1585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Broadmoor Office2620 Tenderfoot Hill St Ste 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 355-1585
Woodland Park Office16222 W US Highway 24, Woodland Park, CO 80863 Directions (719) 355-1585
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
I have a history of squamous cell carcinoma and numerous lesions removed due to biopsy being atypical. These were diagnosed by my fantastic doctor in Florida. For years, I went through 5 dermatologists in California who were totally unimpressive. Over a year ago, saw last dermatologist in downtown SF, California. He looked at a lesion on my upper left arm and disregarded it. I thought it was an age spot. Less than a year later, I had moved to Co Springs and was referred to Dr. Chung. He took one look at that lesion and asked if it had changed since it was last seen (not really). He biopsied it - came back as in situ melanoma. A resection was performed later that week. I return every quarter for a skin check. Another lesion found under right breast. Resected. Remember - while he is talking to you, he is carefully looking at your skin. He has a good eye. Many do not and that is the key.
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- Emory University Hospital
- Caritas Carney Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chung speaks Vietnamese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.