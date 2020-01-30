See All Dermatologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Vinh Chung, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (31)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vinh Chung, MD is a Dermatologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Chung works at Vanguard Skin Specialists in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Woodland Park, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vanguard skin specialists
    9348 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 160, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Broadmoor Office
    2620 Tenderfoot Hill St Ste 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
    Woodland Park Office
    16222 W US Highway 24, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Dermatitis
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Hives
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Plantar Wart
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Psoriasis
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Ulcer
Telogen Effluvium
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Jan 30, 2020
    I have a history of squamous cell carcinoma and numerous lesions removed due to biopsy being atypical. These were diagnosed by my fantastic doctor in Florida. For years, I went through 5 dermatologists in California who were totally unimpressive. Over a year ago, saw last dermatologist in downtown SF, California. He looked at a lesion on my upper left arm and disregarded it. I thought it was an age spot. Less than a year later, I had moved to Co Springs and was referred to Dr. Chung. He took one look at that lesion and asked if it had changed since it was last seen (not really). He biopsied it - came back as in situ melanoma. A resection was performed later that week. I return every quarter for a skin check. Another lesion found under right breast. Resected. Remember - while he is talking to you, he is carefully looking at your skin. He has a good eye. Many do not and that is the key.
    Donna — Jan 30, 2020
    About Dr. Vinh Chung, MD

    Dermatology
    19 years of experience
    English, Vietnamese
    1730364167
    Emory University Hospital
    Caritas Carney Hospital
    Harvard Medical School
    Harvard
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
