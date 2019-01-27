Overview of Dr. Vinh-Linh Nguyen, MD

Dr. Vinh-Linh Nguyen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute



Dr. Nguyen works at Rio Bravo Cancer Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.