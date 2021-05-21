Dr. Vinh Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinh Luu, MD
Dr. Vinh Luu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Physicians Regional Medical Group8340 Collier Blvd Ste 202, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 348-4221
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I highly recommend Dr Luu and his office staff.
- Michigan State University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Luu has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
