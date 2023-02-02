See All Hematologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD

Hematology
3.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD

Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hernandez works at Sand Lake Cancer Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sand Lake Cancer Center Dispensary
    7301 Stonerock Cir Ste 2, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 351-1002
  2. 2
    Rehab Right Inc
    323 W Cypress St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 351-1002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I was a new patient referred to Dr Hernandez by my PCP., after reading some of the disturbing reviews I was unsure but decided to trust the referral of my PCP. I am so very glad I did. Absolutely nothing I read in the reviews was an issue or true! I was seen at exactly my appointment time, the was immaculate and well appointed. From the Front office Staff to the technicians in the back office everyone was friendly, welcoming , efficient & polite, not to mention caring and attentive to what I told them. Christen, Dr Hernandez’s PA was through, warm, polite and understanding. She answered all my questions clearly. Dr Hernandez was warm and caring, as this was a consultation he spent the better part of an hour explaining things to me and answering my questions. There was no feeling of being on a clock or rushed. He was great and I was so pleased with him. Please do not let Reviews scare you away from this caring office & Doctor as they almost did with me.
    L.S. — Feb 02, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD
    About Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154312783
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U MD
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

