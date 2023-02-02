Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD
Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations
Sand Lake Cancer Center Dispensary7301 Stonerock Cir Ste 2, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 351-1002
Rehab Right Inc323 W Cypress St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 351-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a new patient referred to Dr Hernandez by my PCP., after reading some of the disturbing reviews I was unsure but decided to trust the referral of my PCP. I am so very glad I did. Absolutely nothing I read in the reviews was an issue or true! I was seen at exactly my appointment time, the was immaculate and well appointed. From the Front office Staff to the technicians in the back office everyone was friendly, welcoming , efficient & polite, not to mention caring and attentive to what I told them. Christen, Dr Hernandez’s PA was through, warm, polite and understanding. She answered all my questions clearly. Dr Hernandez was warm and caring, as this was a consultation he spent the better part of an hour explaining things to me and answering my questions. There was no feeling of being on a clock or rushed. He was great and I was so pleased with him. Please do not let Reviews scare you away from this caring office & Doctor as they almost did with me.
About Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154312783
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.