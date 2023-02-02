Overview of Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD

Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at Sand Lake Cancer Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.