Dr. Vinit Lal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vinit Lal, MD
Dr. Vinit Lal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BJ Med College|BJ Med College|Bj Medical College|Bj Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Lal works at
Dr. Lal's Office Locations
-
1
HeartCare Texas8513 Mid Cities Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Directions (817) 803-1234
-
2
HeartCare Specialists - Davis Boulevard8479 Davis Blvd Ste 100, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Directions (855) 446-5940
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My encounters with Dr. Lal and his staff members have always been positive: professional, pleasant, informed and informative. Altogether helpful. Dr. Lal has displayed respect, empathy and expertise. I reerred a neighbor to him who required an urgent evaluation for significant problems related to atrial fibrillation. He saw her promptly and, with mininimal delay, intervened appropriatel, truly saving her life. Great job, Dr. Lal.
About Dr. Vinit Lal, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801850599
Education & Certifications
- Saint John Hospital and Medical Center|Saint John Hospital and Medical Center|St John Hospital And Medical Center|St John Hospital And Medical Center
- Civil Hospital
- BJ Med College|BJ Med College|Bj Medical College|Bj Medical College
- Interventional Cardiology
