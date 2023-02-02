Overview of Dr. Vinit Lal, MD

Dr. Vinit Lal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BJ Med College|BJ Med College|Bj Medical College|Bj Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Lal works at HeartCare Texas in North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.