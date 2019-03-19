Overview of Dr. Vinit Makkar, MD

Dr. Vinit Makkar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Makkar works at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.