Dr. Vinit Mehrotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinit Mehrotra, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Mln Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Locations
Tarrant Neurology Consultants713 Grainger St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-1181
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehrotra has been my ongoing doctor for almost 6 years. I highly recommend him and his staff! They are always quick and efficient. They answer ally question and are prompt. I highly recommend Dr. Mehrotra.
About Dr. Vinit Mehrotra, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1205883774
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Med.
- John F Kennedy Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Med
- Mln Medical College
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehrotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehrotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Dr. Mehrotra has seen patients for Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrotra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrotra.
