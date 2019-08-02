Dr. Anand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinita Anand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vinita Anand, MD
Dr. Vinita Anand, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dickson, TN. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College - India and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Anand's Office Locations
Tristar Horizon Medical Center111 Highway 70 E, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 446-3191Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hermitage5653 Frist Blvd, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 329-5072
Carl E Mitchell MD2010 Church St Ste 508, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-5072
Nashville - White Bridge28 White Bridge Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 356-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It's always a pleasure to see Dr. Anand. She checks all labs and all meds and always does a quick head-to-toe exam to pick up on other issues, like respiratory or heart. The best part is that she provides encouragement rarely found in healthcare. I attribute the fact that I have so far been able to avoid dialysis to her expert care.
About Dr. Vinita Anand, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Indian
- 1801888060
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Children's Hospital
- Baptist Hospital
- Dalhousie University
- Bangalore Medical College - India
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
