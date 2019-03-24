See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Vinita Bhagia, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vinita Bhagia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Bhagia works at Marina Ramirez, MD, FAAP in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Malaise and Fatigue and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri Lee, MD
    560 MEYERLAND PLAZA MALL, Houston, TX 77096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 442-3222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Malaise and Fatigue
Thyroid Goiter
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Goiter
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 24, 2019
    I saw Dr Bhagia the first time 14 months ago. I was diabetic, on 2 types of insulin plus metformin, 250 lbs with usual complications and complaints. I was not in a good spot. Long story short: the Doctor gave me great advice and I did exactly as she suggested. I saw her for fifth or sixth time this week. I am at 185 and holding (for four months) with no diabeties and no diabetic meds for over 6 months. A1c @ 4.8. She knows her stuff, and tells it straight. She is "all over it".
    — Mar 24, 2019
    Dr. Vinita Bhagia, MD
    About Dr. Vinita Bhagia, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508060104
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinita Bhagia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhagia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhagia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhagia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhagia works at Marina Ramirez, MD, FAAP in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bhagia’s profile.

    Dr. Bhagia has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Malaise and Fatigue and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhagia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhagia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhagia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhagia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhagia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

