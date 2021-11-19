Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinita Patel, DO
Dr. Vinita Patel, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2 Ohio Dr Ste 103, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6090
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After many years of being misdiagnosed by other doctors I saw Dr. Patel for the first time and immediately was impressed by how extensive her questions were and how much time and care she put into the tests and examinations needed and required to come up with a diagnosis. I was finally diagnosed by Dr. Patel with a condition that had been bothering me and remained undetected for many years. I was so impressed by the level of care and concern from Dr Patel. She thoroughly listened to all my story and my symptoms. Her sincere compassion and willingness to discuss what I’ve googled and/or crazy questions regarding my condition really has endeared me to her. During the height of the pandemic, she showed her concern, always telling me that I needed to be careful because I was immunocompromised. She has always been in my corner, especially when dealing with insurance and their red tape. I am truly grateful that I am under her care.
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
