Overview of Dr. Vinita Ponamgi, MD

Dr. Vinita Ponamgi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richboro, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ponamgi works at Holland Medical Associates in Richboro, PA with other offices in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.