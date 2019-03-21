Dr. Sehgal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinita Sehgal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vinita Sehgal, MD
Dr. Vinita Sehgal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hewlett, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Sehgal works at
Dr. Sehgal's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors Five Towns1436 Broadway # 7, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions
-
2
Ronald M Shelton MD5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sehgal?
I think Dr. Sehgal is an excellent physician. She is very complete and very patient oriented. I have a tremendous amount of confidence in her.
About Dr. Vinita Sehgal, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1588672380
Education & Certifications
- Presby Hosp-Columbia U
- Presby Hosp-Columbia U
- Presby Hosp-Columbia U
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sehgal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sehgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sehgal works at
Dr. Sehgal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehgal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.