Overview of Dr. Vinko Zlomislic, MD

Dr. Vinko Zlomislic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Zlomislic works at Uc San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA and La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.