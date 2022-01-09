Dr. Vinko Zlomislic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zlomislic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinko Zlomislic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vinko Zlomislic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-6312
University of Ca San Diego1200 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (858) 657-8200
Univ of Ca Sn Diego Jacobs Medcl Ctr9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zlomislic takes his patients seriously, as well as takes plenty of time in appointments. He’s very kind and thorough, and is a wonderful surgeon who helped me have a smooth recovery from a spinal fusion, and treated my back pain.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Croatian
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Zlomislic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zlomislic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zlomislic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zlomislic has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zlomislic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zlomislic speaks Croatian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlomislic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlomislic.
