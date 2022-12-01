See All Hematologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Vinni Juneja, MD

Hematology
5.0 (43)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vinni Juneja, MD

Dr. Vinni Juneja, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Dr. Juneja works at Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Juneja's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring
    11886 Healing Way Ste 701, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 933-3216
  2. 2
    Maryland Oncology Hematology, P.A.
    12210 Plum Orchard Dr Ste 211, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 933-3216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Juneja has been my life-saving doctor for eight years through three different potentially fatal blood diseases (aplastic anemia, and two types of leukemia). He diagnosed and guided me through successful (so far) treatments for these diseases. He is a caring, knowledgeable, and skillful physician who has shown a strong interest in and support of my well being. Without his expert help I would not be here to write this review. I recommend him highly!
    Robert Kinzer — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Vinni Juneja, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639223522
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinni Juneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Juneja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Juneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Juneja works at Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Juneja’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Juneja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juneja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

