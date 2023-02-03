Dr. Vinny Sharma, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinny Sharma, DO
Dr. Vinny Sharma, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1100 Lake St Ste 150, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (331) 221-9095
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3280, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9095
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Doc Sharma is very detail. I like that he ask questions regarding you as a patient. He is a caring doctor who has empathy with his patients. Excellent doctor!!
- Neurology
- English
- 1922427004
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sharma works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.