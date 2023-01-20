See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (61)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD

Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ind U Med Ctr/U Ind

Dr. Bhavnani works at Glaucoma & Cataract Eye Institute Inc. in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhavnani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glaucoma & Cataract Eye Institute Inc.
    6810 Porto Fino Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-8118
  2. 2
    St Mark's Surgical Center LLC
    6820 International Center Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 852-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhavnani?

    Jan 20, 2023
    I have been of patient of Dr. Bhavnani for over 4 years and have always felt well cared for. He takes time to communicate. His staff is competent, cheerful and caring. My recent YAG procedure cemented by opinion. I rate him and his staff highly.
    Ruth H. — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437189701
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ind U Med Ctr/U Ind
    Residency
    • EE Infirm/U Ill
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhavnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhavnani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhavnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhavnani works at Glaucoma & Cataract Eye Institute Inc. in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bhavnani’s profile.

    Dr. Bhavnani has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhavnani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhavnani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhavnani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhavnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhavnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

