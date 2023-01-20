Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhavnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD
Overview of Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD
Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ind U Med Ctr/U Ind
Dr. Bhavnani's Office Locations
Glaucoma & Cataract Eye Institute Inc.6810 Porto Fino Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 437-8118
St Mark's Surgical Center LLC6820 International Center Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been of patient of Dr. Bhavnani for over 4 years and have always felt well cared for. He takes time to communicate. His staff is competent, cheerful and caring. My recent YAG procedure cemented by opinion. I rate him and his staff highly.
About Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1437189701
Education & Certifications
- Ind U Med Ctr/U Ind
- EE Infirm/U Ill
- Cook Co Hosp
Dr. Bhavnani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhavnani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhavnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhavnani has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhavnani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhavnani speaks Hindi and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhavnani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhavnani.
