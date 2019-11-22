Overview

Dr. Vinod Doreswamy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Doreswamy works at The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, All Types of Food Poisoning and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.