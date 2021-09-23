See All General Surgeons in Pomona, CA
Dr. Vinod Garg, MD

General Surgery
2.5 (40)
Map Pin Small Pomona, CA
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vinod Garg, MD

Dr. Vinod Garg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Garg works at Jagtar S Dhadwal MD in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vinod Kumar Garg MD Inc.
    250 W Bonita Ave Ste 250, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 868-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Sep 23, 2021
    My 93 year old mom had two places of her colon blocked. One part from a hernia mesh that migrated to her colon and obstructed it and another area where she had diverticulitis. She was rushed to the hospital by ambulance due to diverticular bleeding. Dr. Garg told me she needed immediate surgery in order to save her colon. I was obviously concerned as a previous surgeon refused to do surgery months back due to her age. Well, he performed the surgery, saved her colon (NO colostomy bag) and she’s all good now! Thanks, Dr. Garg!
    MM — Sep 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vinod Garg, MD
    About Dr. Vinod Garg, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962578120
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

