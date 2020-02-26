See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Vinod Gidvani-Diaz, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vinod Gidvani-Diaz, MD

Dr. Vinod Gidvani-Diaz, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital.

Dr. Gidvani-Diaz works at Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gidvani-Diaz's Office Locations

    Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio
    4410 Medical Dr Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 206-7496
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Lymphoma Evaluation
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Lymphoma Evaluation

Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2020
    Excellent team, from front desk to doctors. Everyone knows what they’re doing. Excellent communication between patients and doctors. Extremely professional. We are from Houston but prefer to come here for the great service and skill the doctors have.
    — Feb 26, 2020
    About Dr. Vinod Gidvani-Diaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568492387
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Residency
    • Keesler Medical Center
    Internship
    • Keesler Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
