Dr. Vinod Gollapalli, MD
Overview of Dr. Vinod Gollapalli, MD
Dr. Vinod Gollapalli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER.
Arizona Advanced Surgical Associates LLC4475 S I 19 Frontage Rd Ste 255, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 393-4937
Arizona Medicos Inc.120 W Calle de las Tiendas, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 990-9960
- 3 4457 S I 19 Frontage Rd Ste 255, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 393-4700
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
Developed post op complications from a surgery, different doctor, and went for a second opinion. Doctor was compassionate, explained everything well and put my mind at ease.
About Dr. Vinod Gollapalli, MD
- General Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1104055185
Education & Certifications
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Dr. Gollapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
