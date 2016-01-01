Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Tulare and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Gupta Sharma and Lively MD100 Willow Plz Ste 200, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 733-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Adventist Health Tulare
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1407902331
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
