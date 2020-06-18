Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD
Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Heart Center Southern CA2876 Sycamore Dr Ste 201, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-6616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr Gupta. You have helped me get through my heart condition and being there when has been needed.
About Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1891765574
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.