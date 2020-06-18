See All Cardiologists in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD

Cardiology
1.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD

Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Gupta works at Heart Center Southern CA in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Center Southern CA
    2876 Sycamore Dr Ste 201, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 527-6616

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Treadmill Stress Test
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Treadmill Stress Test

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 18, 2020
    Thank you Dr Gupta. You have helped me get through my heart condition and being there when has been needed.
    Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891765574
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Heart Center Southern CA in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

