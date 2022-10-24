Dr. Vinod Jayam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Jayam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vinod Jayam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 562-6647Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- First Health
Dr Jayam saved my life! Him and his staff are on point, I’m a 54 year old woman that had SVT and VT. Within 5 days I had 2 ablations done and 2 Stents (90 % blockage and 70 % blockage) I’m forever grateful. I would recommend him to everyone. It was a very scary time and he was so easy to talk to and he made everything easy to understand. Thank you with all my HEART, Dr Jayam ?? ??
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801953757
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
