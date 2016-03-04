Dr. Vinod Jindal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jindal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Jindal, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinod Jindal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oxford, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GOVN MEDICAL COLLEGE PUNJAB UNIV and is affiliated with Granville Medical Center.
Dr. Jindal works at
Locations
-
1
New Century Ophthalmology1610 Williamsboro St, Oxford, NC 27565 Directions (919) 693-6661
-
2
New Century Ophthalmology5720 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 861-4494
Hospital Affiliations
- Granville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vinod Jindal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861402612
Education & Certifications
- Sthn Eye Assoc
- La State Univ Sch Of Med, Ophthalmology Ny Hosp Med Ctr Of Queens, Internal Medicine Metropolitan Hosp Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Ny Hospital Med Center Queens
- GOVN MEDICAL COLLEGE PUNJAB UNIV
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jindal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jindal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jindal works at
Dr. Jindal has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Visual Field Defects and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jindal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jindal speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jindal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jindal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jindal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jindal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.