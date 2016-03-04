Overview

Dr. Vinod Jindal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oxford, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GOVN MEDICAL COLLEGE PUNJAB UNIV and is affiliated with Granville Medical Center.



Dr. Jindal works at New Century Ophthalmology in Oxford, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Visual Field Defects and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.