Overview of Dr. Vinod Khanijo, MD

Dr. Vinod Khanijo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Khanijo works at Amityville Pulmonology in Amityville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.