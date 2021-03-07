Overview

Dr. Vinod Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Govt MC-Punjab U Rohtak and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Kumar works at Heart Vascular and Leg Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Hypertension and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.