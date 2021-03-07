Dr. Vinod Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinod Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Govt MC-Punjab U Rohtak and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Vascular and Leg Center5020 COMMERCE DR, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (574) 335-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
The Doctor and his staff have been so helpful to me and I am very thankful for their knowledge, skill and comittment .
About Dr. Vinod Kumar, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1730142993
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll
- Wayne St U
- Govt MC-Punjab U Rohtak
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Hypertension and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.