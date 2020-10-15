Dr. Vinod Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Malik, MD
Dr. Vinod Malik, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
PRC-Alliance Pain Relief Centers - Ormond Beach1545 Hand Ave Ste A1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 457-7117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Dr. Malik is the only doctor to get my back pain under control after other doctors couldn't, I've been seeing him for 20 years
- 1972553253
- Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc
- Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Anesthesiology
