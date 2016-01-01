Dr. Vinod Mishra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Vinod Mishra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Mishra works at
Locations
Inland Digestive Health Care Medical Group6958 Brockton Ave Ste 201, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 355-7593
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Vinod Mishra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1265580724
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- St Mary of Nazareth Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
