Overview

Dr. Vinod Mishra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Mishra works at Inland Digestive Health Care Medical Group in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.