Overview of Dr. Vinod Narra, MD

Dr. Vinod Narra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Narra works at Beverly Hospital in Danvers, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.