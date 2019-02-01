See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Vinodrai Patel, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Plantation, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vinodrai Patel, MD

Dr. Vinodrai Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Plantation, FL. 

Dr. Patel works at Florida Institute of Health in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vinod M. Patel MD PA
    Vinod M. Patel MD PA
7050 NW 4th St Ste 203, Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 791-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 01, 2019
    An amazing physican. He truly cares about his patients. He is very thorough. The office staff is also very compassionate and caring.
    Hollywood, FL — Feb 01, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Vinodrai Patel, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vinodrai Patel, MD.

    About Dr. Vinodrai Patel, MD

    Specialties
    Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1497728570
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinodrai Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Florida Institute of Health in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Asthma, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

