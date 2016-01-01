Overview of Dr. Vinod Rustgi, MD

Dr. Vinod Rustgi, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Rustgi works at BAUGHN, STEVEN P, M.D. in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Tinton Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.