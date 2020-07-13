See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Allen Park, MI
Dr. Vinod Sanghi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vinod Sanghi, MD

Dr. Vinod Sanghi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Med Coll, Jabalpur U and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Sanghi works at Dr. Vinod Sanghi MD in Allen Park, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanghi's Office Locations

    Vinod B. Sanghi MD PC
    6540 Park Ave, Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 381-2528

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 13, 2020
    Dr shangi is only one who takes bcbs complete medicaid downriver been seeing him over 15 year always a good doctor
    Paul Schultz — Jul 13, 2020
    About Dr. Vinod Sanghi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124105341
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne St U
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    • Niagra Falls Meml Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll, Jabalpur U
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinod Sanghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanghi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanghi works at Dr. Vinod Sanghi MD in Allen Park, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sanghi’s profile.

    Dr. Sanghi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanghi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

