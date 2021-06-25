Dr. Vinod Thakkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Thakkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vinod Thakkar, MD
Dr. Vinod Thakkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from B.J. Medical College - Gujarat University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, AdventHealth Lake Placid and Adventhealth Sebring.
Dr. Thakkar's Office Locations
Thakkar Patel & Avalos MDS LC1009 Sebring Pkwy Ste 101, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 277-7216
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- AdventHealth Lake Placid
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Thakkar... He did the best to help me when no one else could after .He is very knowledgeable and professional. He explained everything that needed to be done to me and was very gentle and compassionate. His staff also amazing.. Great people.. I am so very thankful and very satisfied with my experience with Dr. Thakkar.
About Dr. Vinod Thakkar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1497717185
Education & Certifications
- B.J. Medical College - Gujarat University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thakkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakkar has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.