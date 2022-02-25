Dr. Thukral has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinod Thukral, MD
Overview of Dr. Vinod Thukral, MD
Dr. Vinod Thukral, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Thukral works at
Dr. Thukral's Office Locations
Viva Wellness LLC195 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 422-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
100% would recommend! Great doctor! So nice and so friendly! I've been going to advantage care physicians for almost 15 years and this was the best experience yet! My normal doctor was on a leave of absence and I chose to be seen by him instead. I will definitely go back to him with any other problems! When I went inside he was so patient and kind! He addressed my everyone question and answered them thoroughly. I had a lot of pain and he addressed every problem and helped me solve them. The medicine he prescribed me helped a lot and started acting right away. As soon as I went home I told my wife about him and she will definitely also be seen by him!
About Dr. Vinod Thukral, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982744793
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thukral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thukral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thukral works at
Dr. Thukral speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thukral. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thukral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thukral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thukral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.