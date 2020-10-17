Dr. Varki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Hematologists
- MD
- Baltimore
- Dr. Vinod Varki, MD
Dr. Vinod Varki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vinod Varki, MD
Dr. Vinod Varki, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Varki works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Varki's Office Locations
-
1
Institute For Cancer Care Mercy227 Saint Paul St Fl 4, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 783-5858
- 2 5008 BRITTONFIELD PKWY, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 472-7504
-
3
Chilton Medical Center97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 831-5451
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Liver Function Test
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Burkitt's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis D
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Neonatal Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Plasmapheresis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Varki?
Dr. Varki is a good listener and compassionate.
About Dr. Vinod Varki, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1619266798
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varki works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Varki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.