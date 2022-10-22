Dr. Vinod Voleti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voleti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Voleti, MD
Overview of Dr. Vinod Voleti, MD
Dr. Vinod Voleti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Thomas Slamovits MD628 CEDAR LN, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-7300
NJRetina182 South St Ste 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 630-7700
Vauxhall2952 Vauxhall Rd, Vauxhall, NJ 07088 Directions (908) 349-8155
Belleville5 Franklin Ave Ste 202, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 450-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to Dr Voleti with an issue in my left eye. His follow up, interest and concern are amazing. He obviously has an intense need to find an answer for your condition. I have worked with many doctors in the past few months. Dr. Voleti provides the best level of concern for his patient's health.
About Dr. Vinod Voleti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245452804
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
- Columbia University/NY Presbyterian Hosp|Greenwich Hospital
- Greenwich Hosp Yale Univ New Haven Hlth
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
