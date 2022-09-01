Dr. Narang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vintee Narang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vintee Narang, MD
Dr. Vintee Narang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Apopka, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Narang's Office Locations
Apopka Community Health Center225 E 7th St, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 905-8827
Community Health Centers Inc7900 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL 32810 Directions (407) 905-8827
Community Health Centers Inc.1296 W Broad St, Groveland, FL 34736 Directions (407) 905-8827
Community Health Centers Inc13275 W COLONIAL DR, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 905-8827
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr, Narang is very caring and really listens to address all my concerns. She has helped me a lot to improve my mental health.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1134411598
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
