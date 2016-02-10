See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tucker, GA
Dr. Vintonne Naiden, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vintonne Naiden, MD

Dr. Vintonne Naiden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Dr. Naiden works at Obgyn Womens Specialists Of Geo in Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naiden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Health Management Inc
    2060 Northlake Pkwy, Tucker, GA 30084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 284-5498

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urine Pregnancy Test
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Syphilis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Syphilis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Vintonne Naiden, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750334611
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Macdonald Hospital Women
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vintonne Naiden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naiden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naiden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naiden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naiden works at Obgyn Womens Specialists Of Geo in Tucker, GA. View the full address on Dr. Naiden’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Naiden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naiden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naiden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naiden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

