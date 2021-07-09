Dr. Vinutha Ravi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinutha Ravi, MD
Dr. Vinutha Ravi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Valley Neurology Group3400 Calloway Dr Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 776-3876Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is a caring nuerologist compared to many others I have seen. She accommodated my disability. I had a very hard time finding a dr to help me out with temporary disability.
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1518946045
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Cabrini Med Center
- Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Ravi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravi speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravi.
