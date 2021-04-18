Dr. Violet Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Violet Kramer, MD
Overview of Dr. Violet Kramer, MD
Dr. Violet Kramer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
-
1
Monmouth Pulmonary Consultants30 Corbett Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 474-6129
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kramer?
Very thorough and caring
About Dr. Violet Kramer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033314745
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kramer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Cough, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.