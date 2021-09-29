Dr. Violet Lagari-Libhaber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagari-Libhaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Violet Lagari-Libhaber, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL.
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lagari was completely tuned-in to my health chart in advance of my new patient visit. She is very knowledgeable and showed a thoroughness and diligence that let’s you know you’re in great hands with her.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Dr. Lagari-Libhaber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagari-Libhaber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagari-Libhaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagari-Libhaber has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagari-Libhaber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagari-Libhaber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagari-Libhaber.
